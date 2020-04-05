KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing boy.

13-year-old Sheriff Simms was last seen in the 1500 block of Kerner Road, said officials.

He is described as a black male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

The office said the teen was last seen wearing a red flannel shirt and blue jeans.

Officials said Simms has ADHD and Asperger syndrome.

If you have any information, contact the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at: (336) 727-2112.

