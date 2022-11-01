Two injured after apartment shooting in High Point

Police said a juvenile showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex on Sherrill Avenue a little after 9 p.m. Monday.

A juvenile arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound and is in stable condition, according to officers.

They also found a second person injured in the parking lot of the apartment complex. A witness told officers the victim was hit by a vehicle that was leaving the scene of the shooting.

There is no additional information at this time as this investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.