'She's sending me her strength': Mother pleads for justice in daughter's murder

23-year-old Shakimbra Reames of Bishopville died after being shot at a stop sign in the Lamar area. Her killer remains on the loose.

LEE COUNTY, S.C. — A Bishopville mother is calling for justice following her daughter's murder earlier this month in Lee County.

Shortly after midnight December 3, investigators say 23-year-old Shakimbra Reames was leaving a friend's house and was shot while at a stop sign at Sandy Grove Church Road and Cypress Road in the Lamar area.

Officials say Reames tried to drive away while calling 9-1-1 and ran off the road, hitting a tree. She later died from the gunshot wound.

Lashawn Reames knew something was wrong after getting a phone call the morning of December 3.

Her daughter, Shakimbra, never picked up a friend from work.

"We all started calling her phone," said Reames. "Her phone kept going to voicemail."

She would soon learn her daughter had died at the hands of a criminal who remains on the loose.

Now, she holds on to memories of a child who inspired her with grace.

"She gave anybody the benefit of the doubt. Anybody. I know she's sending me her strength down here because she was a forgiving person," said Reames. "She was humble. She was loving. She loved hard. She was a good friend."

Reames says her daughter loved to do hair - and she was good at it.

"She put her heart in hair."

Reames says Shakimbra was big on family. She was close with her siblings and her two daughters: 4-year-old Princess and 4-month-old Coco.

"Princess has a lot of questions," said Reames. "The main question she's asking me is, 'Gigi, why did we have to leave my mama behind that church?'"

The family is urging anyone with information to please come forward so justice can be served for a mother taken too soon.

"I know God is gonna help me get through it. I know He is. I'm just praying for justice and I'm praying for my health, my strength and my sanity. That's all I can do," said Reames. "Someone has to know something."

Major J.D. Dellinger with the Lee County Sheriff's Office tells News 19 the investigation remains in the very preliminary stages.

The sheriff's office teamed up with SLED to investigate this case.

Dellinger asks anyone with information on this case to call authorities.

"Perhaps they were in the area that night. Perhaps they saw a car at the crossroads that night. Anything they think is relative to this investigation, if they could please come forward," said Dellinger.

As for a motive, officials say they do have an idea, but can't share too much information because of the status of the investigation.

"I think it's a tragedy any time you lose a loved one to gun violence, but I think it's even more tragic this close to Christmas season and the fact that this victim has two minor children of her own who will not have their mother for Christmas," said Dellinger.

if you have any information on this case, call your local law enforcement agency or the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 803-484-5353.