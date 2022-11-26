One injured after shooting at a Winston-Salem hotel

Police said it happened at the Extended Stay America Suites on Hampton Inn Court.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Friday around 10:30 p.m.

Investigators said Talmadge Alphonzo Jones was involved in a physical altercation with a person he knew.

Police said during the altercation, Jones was shot twice and transported to a hospital for treatment for a serious injury.

The other person remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation

This is an ongoing investigation.

