1 shot while sitting in their car at a Greensboro car dealership, police say

A person was shot while sitting in a car at a dealership in Greensboro Wednesday, according to police.
The Greensboro Police Department said it happened around 2:50 p.m. at 3800 West Wendover Avenue which is the location Green Ford car dealership. When officers arrived, they found someone suffering from a gunshot wound in their car.
The victim's injuries are considered non-life-threatening, according to police.
Investigators said the suspect left the scene and this investigation is ongoing.
