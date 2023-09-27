x
Crime

1 shot while sitting in their car at a Greensboro car dealership, police say

Greensboro police said a person was shot while sitting in their car at a dealership on West Wendover Avenue.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story about Greensboro police launching a crime map. 

A person was shot while sitting in a car at a dealership in Greensboro Wednesday, according to police.

The Greensboro Police Department said it happened at Green Ford, located at 3800 West Wendover Avenue around 2:50 p.m. When officers arrived, they found someone suffering from a gunshot wound in their car. 

The victim's injuries are considered non-life-threatening, according to police. 

Investigators said the suspect left the scene and this investigation is ongoing.

Check back for updates.

