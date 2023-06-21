x
One person shot at Great Stops on East Market Street in Greensboro

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Wednesday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said responded to a shooting at a Great Stops on East Market Street early Wednesday morning.

Officers found one person shot in the area. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. 

This investigation is ongoing. 

