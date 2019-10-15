NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are investigating after they received a call for gunfire at MacArthur Center Mall.

Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone said there were two men walking around when they came across another man and words were exchanged. One of the men fired a gun and one of the three men was hit as well as an innocent bystander.

Chief Boone said there's a high probability the shooting stemmed from gang beef.

Two off-duty officers responded immediately fo the sound of gunfire according to Chief Boone.

In an update, police said a man took himself to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower bofy while a woman was found inside the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to her leg. Police said those injuries are not life-threatening.

Both of the victims were adults and the shooter left before police arrived.

Chief Boone said there are multiple pieces of video police have to look at and he's confident his team will find the suspect who they believe is a young man.

Viewers and 13News Now anchor Nicole Livas who were in the mall have told us that the mall is on lockdown. Nicole said she heard four shots fired before the store she was in went on lockdown.

Customers inside the Apple Store were taken inside the Apple Vault.

Clarence Neely said he was inside the mall with a client when the shots rang out.

He said his first instinct was to help get people out because they had no idea where the shots were coming from.

"We just started telling people to get out of the mall, to go go go, because nobody knew where the shots were coming from. Nobody knew anything at that time," said Neely.

Monday is eight months to the day of the last shooting at MacArthur Center Mall this year that occurred on Valentine's Day.

This is a breaking story, there is no further information at this time.