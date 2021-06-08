Shooting at Mebane gas station sparks investigation

According to the Mebane Police Department, the shooting happened at Petro Travel Center after 11 p.m. Monday night.

MEBANE, N.C. — Mebane police are investigating after a shooting at a gas station on Buckhorn Road Monday night, according to police.

Investigators said those involved in the shooting had left the area before police arrived.

Detectives said they found multiple fired ammunition casings at the scene.

Police said one person who was involved in the shooting was found at the Flying J Truck Stop on Jimmie Kerr Road in Graham.

The person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Police are looking for a suspect seen driving a dark colored wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information about the incident, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.

