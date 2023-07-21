Two people shot at Red Carpet Inn in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said they found two people shot at the Red Carpet Inn on Isler Street late Thursday night.
Officers responded to the shooting just before 11 p.m. Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
This investigation is ongoing.
