WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police are searching for a shooting suspect.

On Saturday, February 15, officers were called to the 2300 block of Bethabara Road around 6:30 pm. When police arrived, they found 41-year-old Wayne Mack suffering from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen. Preliminary information gathered by investigators indicates that this shooting may have been the result of an on-going dispute.

Mr. Mack was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center by EMS and is currently listed in critical but stable condition.

The investigation into this matter is still ongoing at this time. The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this incident contact CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook