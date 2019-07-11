GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police are investigating another shooting.

Police said at least one person was shot Thursday afternoon around 2:10 p.m. in the area of the 1900 block of Boulevard Street. The person shot was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police are still in the area of Boulevard Street and West Avenue. The road is blocked off as they investigate.

This is the second shooting in Greensboro on Thursday afternoon. Another shooting occurred earlier around 12:45 p.m. on Huffam Street near Boyd Street. A man was shot and taken to the hospital. Police said the suspect vehicle is described as a silver newer model Nissan Altima with a 30-day tag. The vehicle was last seen on Highway 29 going in an unknown direction. Police said there's nothing that indicates this was a drive-by shooting, but they are looking for a suspect who drove off.

Greensboro Police also have not said if both shootings are related at this time. If you have any information call Greensboro Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

