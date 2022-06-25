Shooting near Winston-Salem Burger King leaves one injured

Winston-Salem Police said shots were fired in the parking lot at a Burger King and one man is being treated at the hospital.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston Salem Police got a call about a shooting on 2100 Peters Creek Parkway around 10pm on Friday.

Officers said they found a man with gunshot wound to his leg. He was transported to a local hospital and his injuries are non-life threatening.

Investigators said the man was at the Burger King, when a disturbance happened between him and two other women in the parking lot.

They said one woman pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the leg.

The woman was seen fleeing the area in a Ford passenger style vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information about the investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.