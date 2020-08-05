WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A child is in the hospital following a shooting in Winston-Salem. It happened shortly after 12:30 pm

Police say the child was shot near Pine valley Apartment on Countryside court.

The child was transported to Brenner's Hospital. They're said to be in stable but critical condition.

Police are on the scene.

This is a developing story. Follow us online and on-air for the latest information on this case.

