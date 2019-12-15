GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police have identified a man found shot lying in the road in Greensboro as 21-year-old Chaunci Rashan Rutledge.

According to a release, Rutledge succumbed to his injuries following a Sunday morning shooting which happened in the 1800 block of Spring Garden Street around 3:39 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found Rutledge suffering from a gunshot wound. He was then transported to a nearby hospital.

Police closed Spring Garden Street between Granite and Chapman Streets as they conducted their investigation.

At this time, there is no suspect information and police say they are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

