Shooting death of two people sparks homicide investigation in Winston-Salem

Edwin Cisneros-Lopez and Edwin Hernandez-Medina were shot two days apart.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Pitt Street in Winston-Salem on Monday, according to police reports.

Police identified the man shot as Edwin Cisneros-Lopez. He was taken to a local hospital where he died shortly after arriving.

Investigators determined that an associate of Cisneros-Lopez, Edwin Hernandez-Medina, was shot to death on Saturday near Timlic Avenue in Winston-Salem, NC. Since Hernandez-Medina was killed two days before Cisneros-Lopez, police are working to see if they’re connected.

Winston-Salem detectives identified Justin Neil Sydenstricker as a suspect and he is facing charges for the murder of Cisneros-Lopez.

Sydenstricker is in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center under no bond.

There are no further details at this time.

This investigation is ongoing.