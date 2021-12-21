Shooting death of two people sparks homicide investigation in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Pitt Street in Winston-Salem on Monday, according to police reports.
Police identified the man shot as Edwin Cisneros-Lopez. He was taken to a local hospital where he died shortly after arriving.
Investigators determined that an associate of Cisneros-Lopez, Edwin Hernandez-Medina, was shot to death on Saturday near Timlic Avenue in Winston-Salem, NC. Since Hernandez-Medina was killed two days before Cisneros-Lopez, police are working to see if they’re connected.
Winston-Salem detectives identified Justin Neil Sydenstricker as a suspect and he is facing charges for the murder of Cisneros-Lopez.
Sydenstricker is in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center under no bond.
There are no further details at this time.
This investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700