Shooting leaves Food Lion store window and several vehicles damaged in Greensboro

Greensboro police said it happened on 3228 Randleman Rd.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Shots were fired in a grocery store parking lot, leaving a store window and several cars damaged Wednesday, according to Greensboro police.

Officers said they received a report about a shooting at the Food Lion located at 3228 Randleman Road. When police arrived, they found the store window damaged and several vehicles hit with gunfire.

Police are working to identify a suspect in the shooting.

This story is developing.

