HIGH POINT, N.C. — Police are searching for the person who shot and killed a 78-year-old man in his home in High Point on Thursday.

Investigators say officers responded to 801 Meredith Street around 8:14 p.m. for an unknown trouble call. When they arrived, they found William Franklin Morrison lying inside the doorway of his home with a gunshot wound.

Police say they’re in the early stages of the investigation and no suspect information or motive is available at this time.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.

