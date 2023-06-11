Overnight shooting in Greensboro leaves one seriously injured

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police responded to West Market Street in reference to an assault call.
It happened early Sunday morning, just before 3:00 am.
When officers arrived they found one person with a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.