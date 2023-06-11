Overnight shooting in Greensboro leaves one seriously injured

Greensboro police got a call about an assault near West Market Street.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police responded to West Market Street in reference to an assault call.

It happened early Sunday morning, just before 3:00 am.

When officers arrived they found one person with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

