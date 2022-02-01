x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Person in stable condition after being shot in Greensboro Tuesday night

Greensboro police are investigating an incident that happened around 7:03 p.m.
Credit: chatchaiphoto - stock.adobe.com
Police lights

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was shot on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Greensboro on Monday night, according to police reports. 

Officers got the call around 7:03 p.m. about a shooting. When police arrived, they found a victim suffering from a bullet wound. The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries. Greensboro police said the person shot is in stable condition. 

No suspect information is available and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

 

Related Articles

In Other News

Caught on camera! The food delivery driver snaps a picture of the delivery, then takes the food