Person in stable condition after being shot in Greensboro Tuesday night

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was shot on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Greensboro on Monday night, according to police reports.
Officers got the call around 7:03 p.m. about a shooting. When police arrived, they found a victim suffering from a bullet wound. The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries. Greensboro police said the person shot is in stable condition.
No suspect information is available and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.