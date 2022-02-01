Person in stable condition after being shot in Greensboro Tuesday night

Greensboro police are investigating an incident that happened around 7:03 p.m.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was shot on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Greensboro on Monday night, according to police reports.

Officers got the call around 7:03 p.m. about a shooting. When police arrived, they found a victim suffering from a bullet wound. The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries. Greensboro police said the person shot is in stable condition.

No suspect information is available and the investigation is ongoing.