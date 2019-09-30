CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 16-year-old has been arrested for a shooting that seriously injured an innocent bystander in uptown Charlotte, according to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police report 16-year-old Raheem Shacklette was arrested and charged with attempted murder, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a firearm by a minor.

The shooting happened near the Epicentre and just a block from where firefighters were battling a fire near Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen.

Medic said EMTs responded to a 911 call for a gunshot wound in the area of Trade and College Streets just before 4 p.m.

NBC Charlotte learned a fight between two people at the Epicentre led the shooting. The person shot was not involved in the argument.

"When the officers arrived, they located 74-year-old John Waldron Holaday in the street with an apparent gunshot wound," the police department said in a released statement.

Holaday was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Medic.

"MEDIC and Charlotte Fire Department arrived almost immediately due to their close proximity while attending to an unrelated fire call," CMPD said.

Witnesses who work nearby at the Epicentre described what they saw.

“People said there was a fight happening, witness Jarrell Cuevas said. “As soon as I turned the corner that’s when the gun went off and everyone just took off.”

Police say the person shot was an innocent bystander. Those visiting uptown say knowing a crime like this could happen to anyone leaves them feeling uneasy.

“That’s the scariest part,” Stephanie Finn said. “You know the person who got shot had nothing to do with anything.”

Firefighters were battling a fire near Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen at One Bank of America plaza. That fire started around 2:45 p.m. and took 65 firefighters to get the flames under control.

