Shooting at party in Winston-Salem injures man

Winston-Salem Police received a call about shots fired at a large party in Forsyth County.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Just before 1:00 am on Saturday, Winston Salem Police said there was a large party on Monmouth St.

When officers arrived, they said there was evidence that shots were fired.

One man showed up at a local hospital suffering from a single gunshot wound and his injuries are considered to be non-life threatening.

Investigators said the victim was at the party and was shot, as he was leaving the party. The party was being shut down due to gunfire in the parking lot.

Police said no suspects have been identified at this time.

Police are still investigating the situation. Anyone with any information about this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at 336-276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously.