WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating after a shooting Saturday evening that left three people injured.

Investigators said the shooting happened on Ferrell Avenue after two cars stopped in front of a house and the people who stayed at the home started shooting at the cars.

Police said the victims tried to run inside the house and were hit by rounds before they could seek shelter inside.

Investigators said both cars left the scene before police arrived.

Police said each of the three victims had serious injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital.

If you have any information about the incident contact, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

