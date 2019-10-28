WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police Detectives are investigating after the report of a shooting early Monday morning.

Police say they got a call about a shooting shortly after 3 a.m. to the area of Mulberry Street at West Academy Street.

Police did not have details about a victim or injuries.

Detectives are still on scene. WFMY News 2 has a crew on the way. We will bring you the latest information on air and online.

