20-year-old in serious condition after drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem

Police said they are looking for the person responsible for firing several rounds into a vehicle on Waughtown St. and Reynolds Park Rd.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 20-year-old was shot multiple times in Winston-Salem Sunday morning, according to a police report.

The Winston-Salem Police Department said they got a report about a shooting at Waughtown Street and Reynolds Park Road around 11:12 a.m.

After an investigation, detectives said the victim was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle when another vehicle pulled up beside them. That's when shots rang out, hitting the vehicle and the 20-year-old multiple times.

The shooter left the area in an unknown vehicle.

The victim is hospitalized and listed in serious condition.

Officers said this shooting investigation is ongoing as they are still looking for the person that pulled the trigger.

Anyone with any information about this shooting is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol at 336-728-3904.

