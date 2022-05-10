Person shot on Mystic Drive in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person is injured after a shooting on Mystic Drive in Greensboro Tuesday, according to police reports.
Officers said they responded to a report about a shooting around 5:52 p.m. near the 500 Block of Mystic Drive. When police arrived, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
