Crime

Person shot on Mystic Drive in Greensboro

Officers said they responded to a call around 5:52 p.m.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person is injured after a shooting on Mystic Drive in Greensboro Tuesday, according to police reports.

Officers said they responded to a report about a shooting around 5:52 p.m. near the 500 Block of Mystic Drive. When police arrived, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.


Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. 

