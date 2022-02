Police said they responded to Southside Johnny's just after 3 a.m. for a shooting.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police are investigating after one person was shot just after 3 a.m. Sunday.

Police said they responded to Southside Johnny's on 6400 West Market Street at 3:06 a.m.

Officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.