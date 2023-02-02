The man was rushed to a hospital in The Woodlands in critical condition, deputies said.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A man was shot by deputies in a neighborhood near Magnolia early Thursday, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a call of a trespasser just before 1 a.m. at Oak Crossing just south of Magnolia Boulevard.

The 911 caller gave a detailed description of a man outside of his home and a possible second trespasser. He added that one of the men was armed with a long gun.

When deputies arrived, they were met by a man in his 60s who was armed, the sheriff’s office said. The man matched the description given by the 911 caller. He confronted deputies who ordered him to put the gun down multiple times, but he refused.

Investigators said the man then pointed his gun at the deputies who fired multiple shots hitting him multiple times.

The deputies then began treating the man until EMS arrived to take him to a hospital in The Woodlands. He was in critical condition, investigators said. He is expected to survive.

Investigators said they learned that the 911 caller gave the description of the clothes he was wearing. They also discovered that the man who was shot had been showing signs of a mental health crisis.

The man lives at the home with his family who was unaware that he called 911 and what was going on outside of the home, investigators said.