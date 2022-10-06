Shots fired near Sebastian Village in Greensboro could have been road rage incident, police say

A student told police they were followed by a driver and then they heard gunshots. Police said no one saw gunfire and no one was hurt.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police were called to a report of shots fired near a student housing complex in Greensboro on Thursday.

Officers said a shooting happened near the Sebastian Village Courtyard area on East Washington Street. Police said no one was hurt.

According to North Carolina A&T public information officer Todd Simmons, campus police believe it was a possible road rage incident between a student and another driver on the road.

The student told police they were followed by the other driver. Then the student reported that they heard gunshots.

Police said no one saw gunfire. The student called 911, and North Carolina A&T Police responded.

Sebastian Village is off-campus but was recently acquired by NC A&T, so an Aggie Alert went out to students alerting them to the incident.

The scene has since been cleared.

