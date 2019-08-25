GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Police Department (GPD) is searching for two suspects involved in a shooting Saturday night near the UNC Greensboro campus that sent at least one victim to the hospital.

The shooting incident happened between 10 and 11 p.m. on Spring Garden St., according to Ron Glenn, GPD public information officer.

UNC Greensboro posted on Facebook at 10:55 p.m. that the shooting happened in the area of Mother Tucker's Eatery.

After the shooting, a victim left the scene and Greensboro police located them at the Circle K on W. Gate City Blvd, Glenn said.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Saturday night, police officers used crime scene tape to surround a car in the parking lot of a Wendy's fast food restaurant on Gate City Boulevard near South Josephine Boyd St.

The silver car in the Wendy's parking lot had two bullet holes in the rear passenger window.

'All I could see was blood on his shirt'

WFMY News 2 spoke with a Wendy's drive-thru employee who saw the shooting victim and called 911.

"Taking orders, that's all I was doing. The guy literally came out of nowhere, talking about, 'I'm shot, I'm shot,' " said Shikira Mozelle.

"He came up, tapped on my window... All I could see was blood on his shirt, he looked like he got grazed though," Mozelle said.

Mozelle said she quickly dialed 911 while her manager took over the orders in the drive-through window.

The Wendy's continued selling food and cars used the drive-through during the police investigation and search, Mozelle said.

"We did not know there were suspects. We just thought it was something simple that happened. I didn't hear until this morning that there were two suspects on the loose. I'm like, what? We had the door wide open and everything, trying to figure out what was going on. And (police) never told us. They should have told the manager, 'We're looking for two people,' We ain't got none of that," said Mozelle.

UNC Greensboro Alerts Students

During the minutes after the shooting, UNC Greensboro urged people to evacuate the area or find a safe place after shots were fired.

"Shots Fired in the area of Mother's Tucker off campus," UNG Greensboro wrote. "If you’re already at that location, find a safe place and stay there until further information is provided -- evacuate the area immediately. All others must avoid the area. Police are on the scene. Updates will be provided as soon as possible.

UNC Greensboro followed up with another Facebook post, writing "Incident at MOTHER TUCKERS is ongoing. Remain in a safe place and as we provide updates as they come. Evacuate the area immediately. Description is Black male 5’7 black hoodie & second suspect BLK male possibly Gry hoodie, last seen in the area of Shell Station on Spring Garden."

At 11:49 p.m., UNC Greensboro published a final Facebook post indicating that the suspects had left the area and it was safe to resume normal activities.

Call Greensboro Crime Stoppers if you know anything that could help in the investigation: 336-373-1000.

This is a developing story, please check online, Facebook and @WFMY on Twitter for upates.

