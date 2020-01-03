CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were injured in an apparent drive-by shooting in northwest Charlotte Saturday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
It happened shortly before 9 p.m. in the 4200 block of Welling Avenue.
Police say multiple people were having a barbeque when an unknown person drove up in a vehicle and shot at them.
Two men were shot as a result, police said. One of those men was grazed by a bullet and has a minor injury. The other was hit multiple times and was taken to the hospital with what CMPD called non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect involved has not been located at this time.
Detectives are still working to determine the motive behind the shooting.
