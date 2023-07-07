4 shot, 2 of them seriously injured on Brice Street, Greensboro police say

Four people were sent to a hospital after a shooting on Brice Street in Greensboro, according to police. Two of them were seriously injured, police say.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two out of four people shot were seriously injured in Greensboro Thursday night, according to police.

Greensboro police said it happened around 7:44 p.m. Officers said they responded to the 1900 block of Brice Street about shots fired in the area. When they arrived, officers said they found two gunshot victims. Police said EMS took the two victims to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Two more gunshot victims showed up at a local hospital by private vehicle, according to police.

Greensboro police have since blocked off a portion of the area.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

