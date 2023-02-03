29-year-old shot on Indiana Avenue in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot in the back while walking along a street in Winston-Salem Friday night, police say.
It happened around 6:30 p.m.
The Winston-Salem Police Department responded to a call about a shooting on the 3000 block of Indiana Avenue.
When police arrived, they found 29-year-old Jawion Anderson on the sidewalk. He was shot once in the back.
Anderson was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
During an investigation, detectives said Anderson was walking along the street when he was shot by a suspect wearing all black.
Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.
