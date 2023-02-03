x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

29-year-old shot on Indiana Avenue in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police said 29-year-old Jawion Anderson was walking along Indiana Avenue when he was shot by a suspect wearing all black.
Credit: WFMY
Winston-Salem Police

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot in the back while walking along a street in Winston-Salem Friday night, police say. 

It happened around 6:30 p.m. 

The Winston-Salem Police Department responded to a call about a shooting on the 3000 block of Indiana Avenue.

When police arrived, they found 29-year-old Jawion Anderson on the sidewalk. He was shot once in the back. 

Anderson was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. 

During an investigation, detectives said Anderson was walking along the street when he was shot by a suspect wearing all black.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Loved ones remember father of four killed in Winston-Salem shooting

Before You Leave, Check This Out