Police: One seriously injured after a shooting on Lincoln Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was sent to a hospital to be treated for a serious gunshot wound Friday night, according to Greensboro police.
Around 10:18 p.m., Greensboro Police received a call to the 1200 block of Lincoln Street about a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a victim suffering from a serious gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates about this story.