Barricaded man arrested after four hours at Greensboro motel

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was arrested after barricading himself at a Greensboro motel Wednesday night with police, according to reports.

Greensboro police said they got a call about a shooting at Relax Inn on McKnight Mill Road at 7:22 p.m. When officers arrived, they said 33-year-old Michael Eltorres Stirling Robinson Jr. shot at police from a hotel room, sparking a four-hour standoff.

At 11:27 p.m., police were able to arrest Robinson for outstanding orders for arrest for possession of a firearm by a felon, assault on a female, drug charges, and multiple traffic offenses.

Police said no officers nor Robinson were hurt during the incident.

This investigation is ongoing.

