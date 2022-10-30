2 injured after shooting on Patterson Ave. in Winston-Salem

Police said a man was shot in the arm and was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injury. Another woman received treatment from EMS on scene for a cut.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Sunday, just after 1:30 in the morning, Winston-Salem Police got a call about a shooting on North Patterson Avenue.

Investigators said Jorden Jimenez was a passenger in a vehicle when unknown suspect vehicles began shooting at a business on Patterson Avenue.

Police said Jimenez was shot in the arm during this time and was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injury.

Another person near East Seventeenth Street was treated by EMS, when a stray bullet hit her home. She sustained a small cut from glass hitting her face.

Police said this investigation is ongoing and appears to be an isolated incident. No additional information is available to be released at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.

