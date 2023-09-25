Man shot multiple times in Burlington, police say

Police said a 29-year-old man was shot on Peace Lane.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man was shot multiple times in Burlington over the weekend, according to police.

The Burlington Police Department said they got a call to the 2100 block of Peace Lane where they found a 29-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said he was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

This investigation is ongoing.

The Burlington Police Department is seeking anyone with additional information about this investigation. Please get in touch with the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or use the mobile app, P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.

