One injured in shooting on Ross Avenue in Greensboro

Police said it happened around 8:33 p.m. near Pearson Street.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was injured in a shooting in Greensboro Friday night, according to police.

It happened around 8:33 p.m.

Officers received a call to Pearson Street and Ross Avenue about a shooting. When police arrived, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

