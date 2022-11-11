x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

One injured in shooting on Ross Avenue in Greensboro

Police said it happened around 8:33 p.m. near Pearson Street.

More Videos

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was injured in a shooting in Greensboro Friday night, according to police

It happened around 8:33 p.m.

Officers received a call to Pearson Street and Ross Avenue about a shooting. When police arrived, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.  

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out