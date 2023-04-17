2 shot on Toddler Place Drive in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man and woman were shot outside in a public area in Winston-Salem Monday night, according to police.
The Winston-Salem Police Department said they were called to the 2600 block of Toddler Place Drive about a shooting around 7:00 p.m. When they arrived they found 20-year-old Brianna Washington shot in her thigh and 22-year-old James Cuthrell Jr. shot in his buttocks.
Investigators said both victims went to a local hospital by a personal vehicle where they are currently being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said they were able to find and identify a Black Nissan as a suspected vehicle in the shooting.
This investigation is ongoing.
