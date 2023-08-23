x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Teen shot on Weatherwood Ct. at Weatherwood Ln., Winston-Salem police say

A call came in around 7 p.m. about a teen who was injured in a shooting on Weatherwood Court.

More Videos

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A teen was shot at an apartment complex in Winston-Salem Wednesday night, according to police. 

A call came in around 7 p.m. about a shooting on Weatherwood Court and Weatherwood Lane, according to police. When police arrived, officers said a 16-year-old boy was found suffering from a gunshot wound. 

Police said he was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol at 336-728-3904. 

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out