Teen shot on Weatherwood Ct. at Weatherwood Ln., Winston-Salem police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A teen was shot at an apartment complex in Winston-Salem Wednesday night, according to police.

A call came in around 7 p.m. about a shooting on Weatherwood Court and Weatherwood Lane, according to police. When police arrived, officers said a 16-year-old boy was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said he was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol at 336-728-3904.

