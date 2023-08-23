Teen shot on Weatherwood Ct. at Weatherwood Ln., Winston-Salem police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A teen was shot at an apartment complex in Winston-Salem Wednesday night, according to police.
A call came in around 7 p.m. about a shooting on Weatherwood Court and Weatherwood Lane, according to police. When police arrived, officers said a 16-year-old boy was found suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police said he was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
This investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol at 336-728-3904.
