GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are on the scene of a shooting in downtown Friday.

It happened at 11:02 p.m.

Police received a call about a shooting to 201 West Market Street.

There are no known injuries at this time.

Drivers are asked to use caution if traveling in the area.

WFMY News 2 crews are headed to the scene to find out more details and if there are any injuries in relation to this shooting.