Drive-by shooting injures 3 people in Winston-Salem

The victims told police someone inside a dark vehicle started shooting at them outside a house on Woodcote Drive.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Three people were shot in Winston-Salem late Sunday night.

Police responded to Baptist Hospital shortly after 11:30 p.m., where the victims had arrived on their own.

Police learned the shooting happened outside a house on Woodcote Drive.

According to a release, the victims told officers they were near the house when people inside a dark vehicle started shooting at them. One of the victims had a single gunshot wound to the upper body. The two other victims had multiple gunshot wounds in their upper bodies. They are being treated for non-life threatening injuries at Baptist Hospital.

Police are searching for the suspects.