Drive-by shooting injures 3 people in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Three people were shot in Winston-Salem late Sunday night.
Police responded to Baptist Hospital shortly after 11:30 p.m., where the victims had arrived on their own.
Police learned the shooting happened outside a house on Woodcote Drive.
According to a release, the victims told officers they were near the house when people inside a dark vehicle started shooting at them. One of the victims had a single gunshot wound to the upper body. The two other victims had multiple gunshot wounds in their upper bodies. They are being treated for non-life threatening injuries at Baptist Hospital.
Police are searching for the suspects.
Two of the victims are men, ages 19 and 20. Police aren't sharing information about the third victim at this time.