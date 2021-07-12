Shooting reported outside Caldwell County courthouse

One person was reportedly injured in the downtown Lenoir shooting.

LENOIR, N.C. — Emergency personnel responded to a reported shooting outside the Caldwell County courthouse in Lenoir Monday morning, according to emergency dispatch radio communications.

Shortly before 11 a.m., police and paramedics were dispatched to the corner of Ashe Ave Northwest and Main Street Northwest for what was believed to be a person shot. Emergency personnel were informed one person was taken into custody.

The condition of the victim was not immediately known.

Within the hour, the roadway had reopened to traffic.