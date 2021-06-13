Suspect in custody after shooting outside of AMC theaters in Concord, police said

Details of the incident at this time are limited but the Concord Police said the investigation is ongoing.

CONCORD, N.C. — One person is in custody after a shooting outside of an AMC theater in Concord.

Around 4 p.m. on June 13, Concord Police arrived outside the Concord Mills mall near the theater.

Concord Police are currently on investigating a shooting that occurred in the PVA outside of AMC theaters. A suspect is in custody at this time. Investigation is ongoing. /JDB pic.twitter.com/IZVKtavoo1 — Concord, NC Police (@ConcordNCPolice) June 13, 2021

WCNC Charlotte has learned that one person was injured and is being treated.

Seth Ladigo, 18, was shopping with a friend when the shooting happened. Ladigo says families with children were inside of the mal at the time of the shooting, and he left as soon as he heard about the incident.

"I don't like being in spots where I have to fear for my safety," said Ladigo, "Especially when I'm trying to just go out with a friend and shop for my graduation."

Renzo Gabriel Carnevalini Medina was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury after authorities said Medina and the victim got into an altercation in the mall parking lot, which ended with gunshots being fired.

Shooting occurred outside the mall near AMC theaters. One suspect in custody. One individual was injured and is being treated. Scene is secure./JDB pic.twitter.com/RWVTMlBfew — Concord, NC Police (@ConcordNCPolice) June 13, 2021

