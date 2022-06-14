Argument led to shooting outside of Winston-Salem convenience store, police say

Police said Kedrick Leonard White, 20, turned himself in at the Forsyth County Jail on Tuesday.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a shooting at Reidco Convenience Store Sunday afternoon. They said an argument led to the shooting.

Two people were shooting at each other outside of the store and left the store separately.

Police said bullets flew inside the store and hit another car that was in the parking lot. No one was injured on the scene or taken to the hospital.

Kedrick Leonard White, 20, turned himself in and was charged with possession and discharging of a firearm. He is at Forsyth County Jail with a $5,000 bond, according to police.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

The Text-A-Tip program can be reached at 336-276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously.