WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police in Winston-Salem are investigating a reported shooting near Hanes Mall. Officers were dispatched to the area just before 4:00 p.m. Tuesday.

The shooting was is believed to have happened outside a restaurant in the parking lot of the mall. Police say one person was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound.

Police are still on the scene.

Investigators say the shooting is not random.

