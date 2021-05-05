Burlington boy recovering at the hospital from a gunshot wound

Shooting at apartment complex sends Burlington teen to the hospital.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington teen is recovering in the hospital after being shot.

According to Burlington police, they received a call on May 5 for a medical emergency on South Mebane Street at 12:35 pm. Then they received a follow up call for a shooting at an apartment complex five minutes later.

When police arrived, they found a conscious 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital accompanied by his mother.