Crime

Burlington boy recovering at the hospital from a gunshot wound

Shooting at apartment complex sends Burlington teen to the hospital.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington teen is recovering in the hospital after being shot. 

According to Burlington police, they received a call on May 5 for a medical emergency on South Mebane Street at 12:35 pm. Then they received a follow up call for a shooting at an apartment complex five minutes later.

When police arrived, they found a conscious 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital accompanied by his mother.

Investigators are interviewing witnesses and are waiting for a search warrant to enter the apartment to continue their investigation.