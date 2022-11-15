x
Crime

Shooting leaves 3 injured on Sugar Maple Dr. in Browns Summit

Three people were found injured after a shooting on Sugar Maple Drive.
Credit: Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com

BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. — Three people were injured in a shooting in Browns Summit Sunday, according to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office. 

It happened around 12:34 a.m.

Deputies received a report about a shooting on Sugar Maple Drive. When they arrived, they found three victims suffering gunshot wounds.

EMS took all three victims to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. 

This investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Detective S. Garlick at 336-641-5966 or Guilford County Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

