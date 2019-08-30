HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. — A Campbell University student is in jail after he threatened to shoot up the university Thursday.

This comes just two days after a former High Point University student was arrested with an attempt to shoot up the school.

Harnett County police arrested 18-year-old Willard McKiver Thursday afternoon when someone tipped them off that he was going to shoot Campbell University.

RELATED: Who Is Paul Steber--the Former Student Accused of Plotting to Shoot Up High Point University

Students there say they are shocked and never thought something like this could happen at such a small school.

Campbell University took to Facebook with a response to the threat.

Police say McKiver is charged with communicating a threat of mass violence. He's in jail on a $250,000 bond.

RELATED: It's Illegal To Buy Guns On Facebook Marketplace But It's Still Happening

RELATED: 'When You See Something, Say Something,' High Point University President Credits Attentive Students For Saving Lives

RELATED: 'A Plan and Timeline': High Point University Freshman Accused of Plotting to Shoot Up School