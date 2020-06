Police tried to save the life of the woman they found on Trent street but she eventually passed away.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed.

Around 1:11 a.m. Police arrived on Trent Street after calls about a shooting. They found a woman who had been shot.

According to a press release, police tried to save her life but she eventually passed away. At this time there is no information on the suspect.

If you have any information call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.